Southern Indiana hosts Hurst and Tennessee Tech

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (14-10, 7-8 OVC) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (17-7, 11-4 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech visits Southern Indiana after Reagan Hurst scored 21 points in Tennessee Tech’s 61-58 win over the Morehead State Eagles.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 11-3 in home games. Southern Indiana is second in the OVC with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sophia Loden averaging 4.7.

The Golden Eagles are 7-8 against OVC opponents. Tennessee Tech averages 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

Southern Indiana averages 70.8 points, 8.4 more per game than the 62.4 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech scores 9.8 more points per game (66.8) than Southern Indiana gives up to opponents (57.0).

The Screaming Eagles and Golden Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loden is averaging 10.9 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Screaming Eagles. Ali Saunders is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Chloe Larry is averaging 13.7 points for the Golden Eagles. Reghan Grimes is averaging 11.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Screaming Eagles: 7-3, averaging 69.3 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 9.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 4-6, averaging 64.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

