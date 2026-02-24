Southern Illinois hosts Indiana State after House’s 21-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (10-19, 3-15 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (14-15, 8-10 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana State Sycamores (10-19, 3-15 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (14-15, 8-10 MVC)

Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Illinois takes on Indiana State after Quel’Ron House scored 21 points in Southern Illinois’ 59-57 win over the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Salukis have gone 7-6 in home games. Southern Illinois is eighth in the MVC scoring 73.3 points while shooting 45.6% from the field.

The Sycamores are 3-15 in MVC play. Indiana State is 2-6 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Southern Illinois’ average of 5.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Indiana State allows. Indiana State has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points above the 42.4% shooting opponents of Southern Illinois have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Southern Illinois won 80-65 in the last matchup on Feb. 10. House led Southern Illinois with 14 points, and Bruno Alocen led Indiana State with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: House is scoring 15.0 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Salukis. Rolyns Aligbe is averaging 11.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Ian Scott is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Sycamores. Sterling Young is averaging 10.8 points and 1.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 68.0 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Sycamores: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 30.0 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

