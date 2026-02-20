Southeast Missouri State visits Little Rock after Wallace’s 21-point game

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (17-11, 12-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (11-17, 8-9 OVC) Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (17-11, 12-5 OVC) at Little Rock Trojans (11-17, 8-9 OVC)

Little Rock, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Little Rock plays Southeast Missouri State after Cameron Wallace scored 21 points in Little Rock’s 67-65 victory against the UT Martin Skyhawks.

The Trojans are 6-4 on their home court. Little Rock has a 6-12 record against teams above .500.

The Redhawks are 12-5 against OVC opponents. Southeast Missouri State ranks sixth in the OVC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Marqueas Bell averaging 4.0.

Little Rock is shooting 44.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 43.2% Southeast Missouri State allows to opponents. Southeast Missouri State averages 75.0 points per game, 0.6 more than the 74.4 Little Rock gives up to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season in OVC play. Southeast Missouri State won the last matchup 70-65 on Jan. 23. Luke Almodovar scored 13 points to help lead the Redhawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wallace is averaging 12.6 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Trojans. Johnathan Lawson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games.

Almodovar is shooting 42.6% and averaging 14.2 points for the Redhawks. BJ Ward is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.2 points per game.

Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 70.3 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

