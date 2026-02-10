South Florida visits Wichita State after Nelson’s 25-point game

South Florida Bulls (16-8, 8-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (15-9, 7-4 AAC) Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

South Florida Bulls (16-8, 8-3 AAC) at Wichita State Shockers (15-9, 7-4 AAC)

Wichita, Kansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces Wichita State after Izaiyah Nelson scored 25 points in South Florida’s 80-74 win over the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Shockers are 11-2 on their home court. Wichita State is fifth in the AAC with 24.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 4.7.

The Bulls are 8-3 in AAC play. South Florida leads the AAC with 17.8 assists. CJ Brown leads the Bulls with 5.4.

Wichita State makes 44.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than South Florida has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). South Florida scores 20.1 more points per game (90.0) than Wichita State gives up (69.9).

The Shockers and Bulls face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kenyon Giles is averaging 17.9 points and 1.6 steals for the Shockers. Karon Boyd is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Nelson is averaging 16.3 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Bulls. Wes Enis is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Shockers: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 36.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bulls: 8-2, averaging 86.9 points, 36.0 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

