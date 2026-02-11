South Florida beats Wichita State 66-58

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wes Enis’ 16 points and 11 rebounds helped South Florida defeat Wichita State 66-58 on Wednesday…

Izaiyah Nelson added 15 points, nine rebounds and seven steals for the Bulls (17-8, 9-3 American Athletic Conference).

Kenyon Giles led the Shockers (15-10, 7-5) in scoring, finishing with 24 points and five steals. Michael Gray Jr. added 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Wichita State. Will Berg finished with 10 points, 13 rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

Enis scored seven points in the first half and South Florida went into the break trailing 33-26. South Florida went on an 11-1 second-half run for a 54-49 lead with 6:25 left in the half. Nelson scored 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

