South Dakota visits South Dakota State following Mathiowetz’s 23-point game

South Dakota Coyotes (22-7, 12-3 Summit) at South Dakota State Jackrabbits (23-6, 13-2 Summit)

Brookings, South Dakota; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State plays South Dakota after Madison Mathiowetz scored 23 points in South Dakota State’s 59-44 victory over the North Dakota State Bison.

The Jackrabbits are 10-2 on their home court. South Dakota State is third in the Summit in rebounding with 34.7 rebounds. Brooklyn Meyer leads the Jackrabbits with 7.9 boards.

The Coyotes have gone 12-3 against Summit opponents. South Dakota is the top team in the Summit giving up just 57.6 points per game while holding opponents to 35.0% shooting.

South Dakota State makes 48.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.7 percentage points higher than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (35.0%). South Dakota has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points greater than the 38.3% shooting opponents of South Dakota State have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. South Dakota won 73-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 31. Angelina Robles led South Dakota with 25 points, and Meyer led South Dakota State with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meyer is averaging 21.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks for the Jackrabbits. Emilee Fox is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Robles averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc. Molly Joyce is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Coyotes: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

