South Dakota hosts Uelmen and North Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (14-13, 8-3 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (14-12, 6-5 Summit League) Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday,…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (14-13, 8-3 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (14-12, 6-5 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota faces South Dakota after Greyson Uelmen scored 24 points in North Dakota’s 98-79 loss to the Denver Pioneers.

The Coyotes have gone 10-4 in home games. South Dakota is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 8-3 against Summit League opponents. North Dakota ranks ninth in the Summit League with 11.4 assists per game led by Anthony Smith III averaging 2.4.

South Dakota is shooting 45.6% from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points lower than the 48.2% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota’s 43.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.5 percentage points lower than South Dakota has allowed to its opponents (50.2%).

The Coyotes and Fightin’ Hawks face off Wednesday for the first time in Summit League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Crawford averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc. Isaac Bruns is averaging 20.7 points and 5.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Uelmen is scoring 14.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 13.8 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 80.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

