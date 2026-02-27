South Carolina visits Georgia after Wilkinson’s 28-point game

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-16, 3-12 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (19-9, 7-8 SEC) Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

South Carolina Gamecocks (12-16, 3-12 SEC) at Georgia Bulldogs (19-9, 7-8 SEC)

Athens, Georgia; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia hosts South Carolina after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 28 points in Georgia’s 88-80 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Bulldogs have gone 12-4 in home games. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC in rebounding averaging 35.5 rebounds. Somto Cyril leads the Bulldogs with 5.5 boards.

The Gamecocks are 3-12 in SEC play. South Carolina is 7-16 against opponents over .500.

Georgia makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than South Carolina has allowed to its opponents (44.9%). South Carolina has shot at a 44.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points greater than the 43.6% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Georgia won the last matchup 75-70 on Jan. 10. Kanon Catchings scored 20 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Millender is averaging 11.8 points and 3.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Wilkinson is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 39.8% over the past 10 games.

Meechie Johnson Jr. averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gamecocks, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc. Kobe Knox is shooting 52.2% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 29.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.4 points per game.

Gamecocks: 2-8, averaging 72.0 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.3 points.

