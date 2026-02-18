South Carolina Upstate visits Winthrop following Rozier’s 33-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-16, 3-9 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (19-8, 11-1 Big South) Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday,…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (11-16, 3-9 Big South) at Winthrop Eagles (19-8, 11-1 Big South)

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Winthrop plays South Carolina Upstate after Kareem Rozier scored 33 points in Winthrop’s 103-85 win against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 11-1 in home games. Winthrop ranks second in the Big South with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Logan Duncomb averaging 5.4.

The Spartans are 3-9 against Big South opponents. South Carolina Upstate is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Winthrop is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 43.3% South Carolina Upstate allows to opponents. South Carolina Upstate averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 fewer makes per game than Winthrop allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Duncomb is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 8.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Rozier is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mason Bendinger is averaging 15.4 points for the Spartans. Karmani Gregory is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 81.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 71.6 points, 31.6 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

