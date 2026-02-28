Smith scores 28 as North Dakota State knocks off North Dakota 96-63

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tay Smith’s 28 points helped North Dakota State defeat North Dakota 96-63 on Saturday. Smith added…

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tay Smith’s 28 points helped North Dakota State defeat North Dakota 96-63 on Saturday.

Smith added six rebounds for the Bison (24-7, 14-2 Summit League). Damari Wheeler-Thomas scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 11 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line. Andy Stefonowicz had 15 points and went 5 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range).

Greyson Uelmen led the way for the Fightin’ Hawks (16-16, 10-6) with 12 points and two steals. North Dakota also got eight points from Eli King. Matthew Bothun finished with eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

