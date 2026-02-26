Smith scores 24 in Central Connecticut State’s 80-78 win against Mercyhurst

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. had 24 points in Central Connecticut State’s 80-78 win against Mercyhurst on…

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (AP) — Darin Smith Jr. had 24 points in Central Connecticut State’s 80-78 win against Mercyhurst on Thursday night.

Mercyhurst guard Bernie Blunt capped the scoring with a long 3-pointer just before the buzzer.

Smith shot 6 of 13 from the field and 12 of 13 from the free-throw line for the Blue Devils (17-11, 11-6 Northeast Conference). Max Frazier scored 17 points while shooting 8 of 9 from the field, and added 13 rebounds. Jay Rodgers had 16 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field.

Qadir Martin led the way for the Lakers (14-16, 9-8) with 18 points and two steals. Blunt added 16 points and Mykolas Ivanauskas had 13.

