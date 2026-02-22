Smiley scores 18 off the bench, Belmont takes down Indiana State 87-70

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Smiley scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Belmont past Indiana State…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Smiley scored 18 points off of the bench to help lead Belmont past Indiana State 87-70 on Saturday.

Smiley shot 6 for 11 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Bruins (25-4, 15-3 Missouri Valley Conference). Drew Scharnowski added 14 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 2 for 4 from the foul line. Tyler Lundblade went 4 of 8 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Ian Scott led the way for the Sycamores (10-19, 3-15) with 16 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Indiana State also got 14 points from Camp Wagner. Sterling Young finished with 14 points.

Belmont took the lead for good with 4:38 left in the first half. The score was 39-25 at halftime, with Smiley racking up nine points. Belmont pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a 12-point lead to 20 points. The Bruins outscored Indiana State by three points in the final half, as Smiley led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

