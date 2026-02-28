Slaughter leads Missouri against No. 7 Oklahoma after 21-point showing

Oklahoma Sooners (22-6, 10-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (16-14, 4-11 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Oklahoma Sooners (22-6, 10-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (16-14, 4-11 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces No. 7 Oklahoma after Grace Slaughter scored 21 points in Missouri’s 112-71 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Tigers have gone 9-7 at home. Missouri averages 15.0 turnovers per game and is 6-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Sooners are 10-5 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma is fifth in college basketball with 20.0 assists per game led by Aaliyah Chavez averaging 4.3.

Missouri averages 73.1 points, 6.8 more per game than the 66.3 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 10.6 more points per game (87.3) than Missouri allows (76.7).

The Tigers and Sooners meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shannon Dowell is averaging 15 points and six rebounds for the Tigers. Slaughter is averaging 20.0 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 47.2% over the last 10 games.

Chavez is shooting 38.0% and averaging 18.4 points for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 69.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.7 points per game.

Sooners: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.