Shuler and the Oregon State Beavers visit conference foe Portland

Oregon State Beavers (17-7, 9-2 WCC) at Portland Pilots (13-10, 7-4 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennedie Shuler and Oregon State take on Dyani Ananiev and Portland on Saturday.

The Pilots have gone 9-2 in home games. Portland averages 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game.

The Beavers are 9-2 against WCC opponents. Oregon State ranks second in the WCC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Nene Sow averaging 4.2.

Portland’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Oregon State gives up. Oregon State averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Portland allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ananiev is averaging 10.9 points and 2.6 steals for the Pilots. Nicole Rodriguez is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jenna Villa is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.5 points for the Beavers. Shuler is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 11.6 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.5 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 67.5 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

