Shaya Kyle leads Miami (FL) against Georgia Tech

Miami Hurricanes (16-12, 8-9 ACC) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (12-17, 7-10 ACC)

Atlanta; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (FL) visits Georgia Tech after Ra Shaya Kyle scored 36 points in Miami (FL)’s 79-58 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Yellow Jackets are 9-6 in home games. Georgia Tech is 1-4 in one-possession games.

The Hurricanes are 8-9 in ACC play. Miami (FL) averages 71.2 points and has outscored opponents by 6.5 points per game.

Georgia Tech’s average of 4.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Miami (FL) gives up. Miami (FL) averages 71.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the 66.7 Georgia Tech allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Talayah Walker is averaging 16.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Yellow Jackets. Savannah Samuel is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Vittoria Blasigh averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Hurricanes, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc. Shaya Kyle is shooting 53.3% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yellow Jackets: 4-6, averaging 64.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Hurricanes: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

