SFA faces Nicholls State, looks for 25th victory of season

Nicholls State Colonels (11-16, 10-8 Southland) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (24-3, 17-1 Southland)

Huntsville, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SFA will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Lumberjacks play the Nicholls State.

The Lumberjacks have gone 14-0 at home. SFA ranks second in the Southland with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Chrishawn Christmas averaging 4.5.

The Colonels are 10-8 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State is 1-12 against opponents over .500.

SFA is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 48.3% Nicholls State allows to opponents. Nicholls State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game SFA allows.

The teams square off for the second time this season in Southland play. SFA won the last matchup 79-62 on Jan. 20. Keon Thompson scored 20 points points to help lead the Lumberjacks to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thompson is averaging 18.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Lumberjacks. Lateef Patrick is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

Jalik Dunkley is averaging 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Colonels. Sincere Malone is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lumberjacks: 10-0, averaging 77.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Colonels: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 25.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

