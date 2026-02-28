Seton Hall visits Butler after Wypych’s 21-point game

Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 12-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-18, 5-14 Big East) Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seton Hall Pirates (18-10, 12-7 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (11-18, 5-14 Big East)

Indianapolis; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Butler plays Seton Hall after Anna Wypych scored 21 points in Butler’s 71-64 win over the DePaul Blue Demons.

The Bulldogs are 8-8 on their home court. Butler ranks eighth in the Big East at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.4 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Pirates have gone 12-7 against Big East opponents. Seton Hall ranks seventh in the Big East giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

Butler makes 42.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than Seton Hall has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Seton Hall has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Butler have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Seton Hall won 70-51 in the last matchup on Dec. 5. Mariana Valenzuela led Seton Hall with 25 points, and Saniya Jackson led Butler with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson is shooting 49.0% and averaging 9.5 points for the Bulldogs. McKenna Johnson is averaging 8.2 points over the last 10 games.

Savannah Catalon is averaging 14.2 points and 2.8 steals for the Pirates. Valenzuela is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 60.3 points, 23.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 64.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

