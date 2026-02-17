Seton Hall hosts DePaul after Benson’s 23-point game

DePaul Blue Demons (13-12, 5-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-8, 8-7 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8…

DePaul Blue Demons (13-12, 5-9 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (18-8, 8-7 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Seton Hall after N.J. Benson scored 23 points in DePaul’s 72-71 victory against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Pirates are 11-3 on their home court. Seton Hall scores 71.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Blue Demons have gone 5-9 against Big East opponents. DePaul scores 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.5 points per game.

Seton Hall is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points higher than the 43.2% DePaul allows to opponents. DePaul has shot at a 44.3% clip from the field this season, 4.1 percentage points higher than the 40.2% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Blue Demons match up Wednesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Adam Clark is averaging 12.5 points, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals for the Pirates. TJ Simpkins is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

CJ Gunn is averaging 13.8 points for the Blue Demons. Brandon Maclin is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.1 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 67.0 points, 29.2 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.