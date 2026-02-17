Semenova leads Boston University against Colgate after 21-point game

Boston University Terriers (8-17, 4-10 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (6-19, 2-12 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (8-17, 4-10 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (6-19, 2-12 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University visits Colgate after Anastasiia Semenova scored 21 points in Boston University’s 68-54 victory against the Bucknell Bison.

The Raiders have gone 4-7 at home. Colgate has a 3-12 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Terriers have gone 4-10 against Patriot opponents. Boston University allows 59.5 points to opponents while being outscored by 2.9 points per game.

Colgate is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points lower than the 38.5% Boston University allows to opponents. Boston University averages 56.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 63.6 Colgate allows.

The Raiders and Terriers square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Meabon is averaging 13.4 points for the Raiders. Madison Schiller is averaging 10.1 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games.

Anete Adler is averaging 13.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terriers. Semenova is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 48.1 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Terriers: 4-6, averaging 56.1 points, 26.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

