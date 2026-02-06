Seattle U visits Portland after Foxwell’s 27-point game

Seattle U Redhawks (15-9, 4-7 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-14, 4-8 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Seattle U Redhawks (15-9, 4-7 WCC) at Portland Pilots (11-14, 4-8 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts Seattle U after Joel Foxwell scored 27 points in Portland’s 87-80 victory against the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

The Pilots have gone 10-5 at home. Portland is 6-8 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Redhawks have gone 4-7 against WCC opponents. Seattle U ranks ninth in the WCC with 30.8 rebounds per game led by Will Heimbrodt averaging 5.2.

Portland’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Seattle U allows. Seattle U has shot at a 44.8% rate from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 44.6% shooting opponents of Portland have averaged.

The Pilots and Redhawks square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Foxwell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pilots, scoring 15.8 points while shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc. Cameron Williams is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

Brayden Maldonado is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Redhawks. Junseok Yeo is averaging 12.0 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 29.6 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Redhawks: 4-6, averaging 66.1 points, 26.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

