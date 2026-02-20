Seattle U hosts Portland after Brubaker’s 25-point game

Portland Pilots (15-12, 9-6 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-21, 1-14 WCC) Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle…

Portland Pilots (15-12, 9-6 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-21, 1-14 WCC)

Seattle; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces Portland after Ella Brubaker scored 25 points in Seattle U’s 78-54 loss to the Loyola Marymount Lions.

The Redhawks are 4-8 on their home court. Seattle U averages 16.6 turnovers per game and is 2-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Pilots have gone 9-6 against WCC opponents. Portland leads the WCC with 17.1 assists. Rhyan Mogel leads the Pilots with 4.7.

Seattle U is shooting 38.0% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 39.3% Portland allows to opponents. Portland averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Seattle U allows.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Portland won the last meeting 83-57 on Jan. 18. Lainey Spear scored 17 points to help lead the Pilots to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brubaker is averaging 16 points and 1.6 steals for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games.

Dyani Ananiev is scoring 10.7 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Pilots. Florence Dallow is averaging 12.1 points, six rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 0-10, averaging 54.4 points, 27.2 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Pilots: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 27.7 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 9.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

