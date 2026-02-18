Seattle U and Loyola Marymount square off for conference matchup

Loyola Marymount Lions (17-8, 11-3 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-20, 1-13 WCC) Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Loyola Marymount Lions (17-8, 11-3 WCC) at Seattle U Redhawks (5-20, 1-13 WCC)

Seattle; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount plays Seattle U in WCC action Thursday.

The Redhawks are 4-7 on their home court. Seattle U is 3-17 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lions are 11-3 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount is fourth in the WCC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jess Lawson averaging 3.0.

Seattle U’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Loyola Marymount gives up. Loyola Marymount has shot at a 43.1% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points fewer than the 44.4% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ella Brubaker is shooting 43.6% and averaging 15.7 points for the Redhawks. Tamia Stricklin is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Lawson is averaging 14.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and two steals for the Lions. Maya Hernandez is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 1-9, averaging 55.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 33.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 73.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 10.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

