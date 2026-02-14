Scovens and the Davidson Wildcats take on conference foe Dayton

Davidson Wildcats (15-9, 6-5 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-9, 6-5 A-10) Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Josh…

Davidson Wildcats (15-9, 6-5 A-10) at Dayton Flyers (15-9, 6-5 A-10)

Dayton, Ohio; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Josh Scovens and Davidson take on Deshayne Montgomery and Dayton in A-10 play.

The Flyers have gone 11-2 at home. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 scoring 76.1 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.

The Wildcats are 6-5 against A-10 opponents. Davidson averages 74.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

Dayton averages 76.1 points, 7.5 more per game than the 68.6 Davidson gives up. Davidson averages 74.5 points per game, 2.6 more than the 71.9 Dayton gives up.

The Flyers and Wildcats square off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Bennett averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Montgomery is averaging 15 points and 2.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Roberts Blums is shooting 49.2% and averaging 11.8 points for the Wildcats. Parker Friedrichsen is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 5-5, averaging 72.8 points, 27.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

