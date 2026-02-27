Scott scores 23 off the bench, Akron knocks off Kent State 92-70

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Shammah Scott’s 23 points off of the bench helped lead Akron to a 92-70 victory against…

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Shammah Scott’s 23 points off of the bench helped lead Akron to a 92-70 victory against Kent State on Friday night.

Scott shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 5 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line for the Zips (24-5, 15-1 Mid-American Conference). Tavari Johnson added 22 points while he also had six rebounds and seven assists. Sharron Young had 19 points and shot 7 for 9, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

Morgan Safford finished with 15 points for the Golden Flashes (21-8, 12-4). Kent State also got 13 points from Rayvon Griffith. Cian Medley also had 10 points and seven assists.

Akron took the lead with 14:54 left in the first half and did not trail again. Young led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 47-37 at the break. Scott scored a team-high 12 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.