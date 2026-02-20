Scott leads Georgetown against Butler after 22-point performance

Butler Bulldogs (9-18, 3-14 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-13, 6-11 Big East) Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Butler Bulldogs (9-18, 3-14 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (13-13, 6-11 Big East)

Washington; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgetown hosts Butler after Brianna Scott scored 22 points in Georgetown’s 62-60 victory over the St. John’s Red Storm.

The Hoyas have gone 8-6 at home. Georgetown is sixth in the Big East in rebounding with 31.5 rebounds. Cristen Carter paces the Hoyas with 4.7 boards.

The Bulldogs are 3-14 in conference matchups. Butler is ninth in the Big East scoring 61.9 points per game and is shooting 42.4%.

Georgetown’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Butler gives up. Butler averages 61.9 points per game, 0.9 more than the 61.0 Georgetown gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time this season in Big East play. Georgetown won the last matchup 63-46 on Jan. 8. Laila Jewett scored 17 points points to help lead the Hoyas to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jewett is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoyas, while averaging 8.3 points. Scott is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Saniya Jackson is shooting 48.7% and averaging 9.4 points for the Bulldogs. Mallory Miller is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 4-6, averaging 57.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 59.3 points, 23.9 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

