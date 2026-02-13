Schmidt leads Santa Clara against Portland after 25-point game

Santa Clara Broncos (19-7, 9-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (15-10, 9-4 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Santa Clara Broncos (19-7, 9-4 WCC) at Portland Pilots (15-10, 9-4 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on Portland after Ava Schmidt scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 83-70 win over the Oregon State Beavers.

The Pilots are 10-2 in home games. Portland averages 17.3 assists per game to lead the WCC, paced by Rhyan Mogel with 4.8.

The Broncos are 9-4 in WCC play. Santa Clara is the WCC leader with 38.7 rebounds per game led by Delainey Miller averaging 5.3.

Portland scores 69.9 points per game, 2.9 more points than the 67.0 Santa Clara allows. Santa Clara averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Portland gives up.

The Pilots and Broncos meet Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dyani Ananiev is scoring 11.0 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Pilots. Florence Dallow is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Maia Jones is scoring 14.8 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Broncos. Ashley Hawkins is averaging 16.3 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 7-3, averaging 67.4 points, 27.3 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 81.8 points, 37.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.