Sand leads St. Thomas against North Dakota after 22-point showing

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-14, 6-7 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-20, 3-10 Summit) Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2…

Saint Thomas Tommies (13-14, 6-7 Summit) at North Dakota Fighting Hawks (6-20, 3-10 Summit)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits North Dakota after Alyssa Sand scored 22 points in St. Thomas’ 73-67 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fighting Hawks have gone 5-8 at home. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 11.3 assists per game led by Mackenzie Hughes averaging 3.3.

The Tommies are 6-7 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas is 4-10 against opponents with a winning record.

North Dakota is shooting 37.7% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 40.4% St. Thomas allows to opponents. St. Thomas averages 64.7 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 71.7 North Dakota allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. St. Thomas won 72-54 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Mikayla Werner led St. Thomas with 16 points, and Walker Demers led North Dakota with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hughes is shooting 34.7% and averaging 11.2 points for the Fighting Hawks. Sydney Piekny is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Laura Hauge is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, while averaging 6.3 points. Sand is shooting 54.3% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Hawks: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Tommies: 5-5, averaging 65.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.