San Jose State visits Nevada following Anderson’s 20-point game

San Jose State Spartans (4-24, 2-15 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (8-19, 4-13 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State takes on Nevada after Maya Anderson scored 20 points in San Jose State’s 71-48 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Wolf Pack have gone 7-5 at home. Nevada ranks eighth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 31.6 rebounds. Skylar Durley leads the Wolf Pack with 6.2 boards.

The Spartans are 2-15 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is eighth in the MWC with 11.2 assists per game led by Katarina Anderson averaging 2.4.

Nevada is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 39.7% San Jose State allows to opponents. San Jose State averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Nevada allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. San Jose State won 60-57 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Maya Anderson led San Jose State with 15 points, and Durley led Nevada with 13 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Durley is averaging 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Maia Rosarion is averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games.

Maya Anderson is averaging 13.8 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Spartans. Allie Cummins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 1-9, averaging 58.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 57.8 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

