San Jose State hosts Pasco and Boise State

Boise State Broncos (21-6, 12-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (4-23, 2-14 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits San Jose State after Natalie Pasco scored 21 points in Boise State’s 70-62 victory over the Air Force Falcons.

The Spartans are 4-8 on their home court. San Jose State is 1-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 18.1 turnovers per game.

The Broncos have gone 12-4 against MWC opponents. Boise State leads the MWC scoring 71.0 points per game while shooting 42.8%.

San Jose State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 more made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 3.2 percentage points higher than the 39.6% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Boise State won the last matchup 96-62 on Jan. 31. Tatum Thompson scored 28 points to help lead the Broncos to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katarina Anderson is averaging 4.9 points for the Spartans. Maya Anderson is averaging 13.8 points and 6.2 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the last 10 games.

Thompson is averaging 14.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Libby Hutton is averaging 12.8 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 2-8, averaging 58.0 points, 28.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.6 points.

