San Diego State and Wyoming face off in conference showdown

Wyoming Cowgirls (9-18, 6-12 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (23-4, 17-1 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Wyoming Cowgirls (9-18, 6-12 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (23-4, 17-1 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts Wyoming in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Aztecs are 13-1 in home games. San Diego State has a 5-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cowgirls are 6-12 against MWC opponents. Wyoming ranks sixth in the MWC giving up 61.5 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

San Diego State averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 5.5 per game Wyoming allows. Wyoming averages 55.4 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 59.6 San Diego State allows to opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. San Diego State won 72-55 in the last matchup on Jan. 3. Bailey Barnhard led San Diego State with 21 points, and Henna Sandvik led Wyoming with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi Panganiban is scoring 13.6 points per game with 2.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Aztecs. Nala Williams is averaging 10.2 points and 3.7 assists over the last 10 games.

Malene Pedersen is scoring 16.7 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cowgirls. Sandvik is averaging 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 68.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points per game.

Cowgirls: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.