Saint Peter’s hosts Iona following Middleton’s 20-point performance

Iona Gaels (17-11, 10-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-19, 6-11 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Iona Gaels (17-11, 10-8 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (7-19, 6-11 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits Saint Peter’s after Isabellah Middleton scored 20 points in Iona’s 61-52 win against the Siena Saints.

The Peacocks have gone 2-10 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Gaels are 10-8 against MAAC opponents. Iona ranks eighth in the MAAC with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Zoey Ward averaging 5.6.

Saint Peter’s averages 52.1 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 60.0 Iona gives up. Iona’s 35.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Saint Peter’s has given up to its opponents (40.2%).

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s won the last matchup 63-57 on Jan. 19. Carys Roy scored 16 points points to help lead the Peacocks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: De’Naya Rippey is averaging 12.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Peacocks. Roy is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games.

Ella Fajardo is averaging 8.1 points for the Gaels. Middleton is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 54.5 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.0 points per game.

Gaels: 6-4, averaging 59.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.