Saint Mary’s earns 88-60 win against Pepperdine

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas scored 18 points as Saint Mary’s beat Pepperdine 88-60 on Wednesday night for the…

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Paulius Murauskas scored 18 points as Saint Mary’s beat Pepperdine 88-60 on Wednesday night for the Waves’ sixth loss in a row.

Murauskas added five rebounds for the Gaels (22-4, 11-2 West Coast Conference). Mikey Lewis scored 13 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 0 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 5 from the free-throw line. Dillan Shaw went 4 of 8 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

The Waves (6-20, 1-12) were led by Aaron Clark, who posted 18 points. Pepperdine also got seven points, six rebounds and five assists from Styles Phipps. Luka Vudragovic also had seven points.

Saint Mary’s took the lead for good about 5 1/2 minutes into the game. The score was 48-29 at halftime, with Shaw racking up 12 points. Saint Mary’s pulled away with an 18-3 run in the second half to extend a 16-point lead to 31 points. The Gaels outscored Pepperdine by nine points in the final half, as Murauskas led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.