Saint Mary’s defeats Washington State 83-67

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Joshua Dent scored 22 points as Saint Mary’s beat Washington State 83-67 on Saturday.

Dent had three steals for the Gaels (25-4, 14-2 West Coast Conference). Paulius Murauskas added 17 points while shooting 8 for 15, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc while they also had 12 rebounds. Mikey Lewis had 16 points and went 7 of 14 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range). The Gaels picked up their sixth straight victory.

ND Okafor finished with 15 points for the Cougars (12-17, 7-9). Washington State also got 15 points from Aaron Glass. Rihards Vavers also had 12 points and six rebounds.

Saint Mary’s took the lead for good with 18:15 left in the second half. Lewis helped their team pull away for the victory with 12 second-half points.

