Saint Mary’s (CA) takes on Pepperdine after Murauskas’ 20-point showing

Pepperdine Waves (6-19, 1-11 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-4, 10-2 WCC) Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (6-19, 1-11 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (21-4, 10-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) hosts Pepperdine after Paulius Murauskas scored 20 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 79-54 victory against the San Francisco Dons.

The Gaels have gone 14-0 in home games. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Waves are 1-11 against WCC opponents. Pepperdine is 3-14 against opponents over .500.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Pepperdine allows. Pepperdine averages 6.1 more points per game (70.3) than Saint Mary’s (CA) allows (64.2).

The Gaels and Waves face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Dent is averaging 13.1 points, 5.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Gaels. Murauskas is averaging 19.5 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 47.9% over the last 10 games.

Aaron Clark is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Waves. Styles Phipps is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 78.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Waves: 1-9, averaging 68.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.