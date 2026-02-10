Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Lewis and George Washington

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-12, 5-7 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-8, 6-6 A-10) Philadelphia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM…

George Washington Revolutionaries (13-12, 5-7 A-10) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (15-8, 6-6 A-10)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: George Washington visits Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Sara Lewis scored 25 points in George Washington’s 68-58 loss to the Davidson Wildcats.

The Hawks have gone 9-4 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 67.7 points and has outscored opponents by 9.7 points per game.

The Revolutionaries are 5-7 against conference opponents. George Washington ranks sixth in the A-10 shooting 31.4% from 3-point range.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.0 percentage points higher than George Washington has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). George Washington averages 62.4 points per game, 4.4 more than the 58.0 Saint Joseph’s (PA) allows.

The Hawks and Revolutionaries face off Wednesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Casey averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 16.7 points while shooting 38.4% from beyond the arc. Aleah Snead is shooting 37.6% and averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games.

Gabby Reynolds averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Revolutionaries, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc. Lewis is averaging 13.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 62.4 points, 30.0 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.3 points per game.

Revolutionaries: 4-6, averaging 58.1 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

