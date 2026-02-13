Saint Bonaventure visits VCU on 5-game road slide

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-12, 5-9 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-17, 4-9 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (14-12, 5-9 A-10) at VCU Rams (8-17, 4-9 A-10)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure will look to stop its five-game road skid when the Bonnies visit VCU.

The Rams are 7-3 in home games. VCU averages 17.4 turnovers per game and is 5-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Bonnies are 5-9 in A-10 play. Saint Bonaventure ranks ninth in the A-10 shooting 29.3% from 3-point range.

VCU is shooting 37.4% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 38.7% Saint Bonaventure allows to opponents. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 42.0% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 41.6% shooting opponents of VCU have averaged.

The Rams and Bonnies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katarina Knezevic is averaging 9.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Rams. Cyriah Griffin is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games.

Laycee Drake is averaging 14.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bonnies. Elyse MacDonough is averaging 1.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 54.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.8 points per game.

Bonnies: 3-7, averaging 58.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

