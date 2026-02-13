Saine scores 29 in Weber State’s 83-72 win against Idaho

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Tijan Saine had 29 points in Weber State’s 83-72 win against Idaho on Thursday night. Saine…

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Tijan Saine had 29 points in Weber State’s 83-72 win against Idaho on Thursday night.

Saine shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Wildcats (13-13, 7-6 Big Sky Conference). Viljami Vartiainen scored 13 points, going 4 of 8 (3 for 3 from 3-point range). Malek Gomma shot 4 of 5 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Isaiah Brickner finished with 18 points for the Vandals (13-12, 5-7). Idaho also got 11 points from Brody Rowbury.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

