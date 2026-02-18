Saine leads Weber State against Montana State after 20-point outing

Montana State Bobcats (15-11, 9-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (13-14, 7-7 Big Sky) Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m.…

Montana State Bobcats (15-11, 9-4 Big Sky) at Weber State Wildcats (13-14, 7-7 Big Sky)

Ogden, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State plays Montana State after Tijan Saine scored 20 points in Weber State’s 84-66 loss to the Eastern Washington Eagles.

The Wildcats are 9-5 in home games. Weber State averages 81.6 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Bobcats are 9-4 in Big Sky play. Montana State averages 77.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

Weber State scores 81.6 points, 10.9 more per game than the 70.7 Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 46.2% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points less than the 46.5% shooting opponents of Weber State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Saine is averaging 17.2 points and 4.3 assists for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jed Miller averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 14.6 points while shooting 42.0% from beyond the arc. Patrick McMahon is shooting 44.3% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.9 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Bobcats: 6-4, averaging 76.3 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.