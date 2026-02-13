Saine leads Weber State against Eastern Washington after 29-point performance

Weber State Wildcats (13-13, 7-6 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (8-17, 6-6 Big Sky) Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Weber State Wildcats (13-13, 7-6 Big Sky) at Eastern Washington Eagles (8-17, 6-6 Big Sky)

Cheney, Washington; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Weber State visits Eastern Washington after Tijan Saine scored 29 points in Weber State’s 83-72 victory over the Idaho Vandals.

The Eagles are 5-3 on their home court. Eastern Washington ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Alton Hamilton IV averaging 2.6.

The Wildcats are 7-6 in conference games. Weber State is second in the Big Sky scoring 82.2 points per game and is shooting 46.9%.

Eastern Washington averages 76.8 points per game, equal to what Weber State gives up. Weber State has shot at a 46.9% clip from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points fewer than the 48.6% shooting opponents of Eastern Washington have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Moses averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Kiree Huie is averaging 12.8 points over the past 10 games.

Saine is shooting 46.0% and averaging 17.1 points for the Wildcats. Viljami Vartiainen is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 76.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.4 points.

