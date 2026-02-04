Ryan Conwell, Khani Rooths each score 12 to help No. 24 Louisville outlast Notre Dame 76-65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 12 points, including seven during a 15-1 second-half surge, and Khani Rooths added…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ryan Conwell scored 12 points, including seven during a 15-1 second-half surge, and Khani Rooths added 12 off the bench to help No. 24 Louisville put away Notre Dame 76-65 on Wednesday night.

The Cardinals (16-6, 6-4 Atlantic Coast Conference) overcame another cold start to lead 38-28 just before halftime but needed much of the second half to gain another double-digit cushion against the stubborn Fighting Irish.

Louisville made it 64-54 on Conwell’s steal and three-point play with six minutes remaining, and Rooths added five during the surge over 4:26 that Conwell capped with four more points.

Cole Certa scored 18 points with five 3s for Notre Dame (11-12, 2-8), which dropped its third in a row and ninth of 11 contests.

Isaac McKneely made four 3-pointers for 13 points, Sananda Fru added 12 and Kasean Pryor 10 off the bench as the Cardinals won their second in a row.

Louisville also made 13 of 18 from the line while the Irish converted just 6 of 14. That helped the Cardinals offset 41% shooting, including 7 of 31 (23%) from behind the arc, while also outrebounding Notre Dame 46-35 with a 40-22 domination in the paint.

The Irish were 11 of 27 from deep (41%) but shot just 39% overall and 37% after halftime. Brady Koehler had 11 points.

Notre Dame led 16-9 before Louisville tied it on Conwell’s 3-pointer after multiple passes around the arc. Seven lead changes followed before Mikel Brown Jr.’s two free throws put the Cardinals up 27-25 en route to a 38-32 edge built from the line as they hit 6 of 8 chances while the Irish managed just 1 of 2.

Up next

Louisville visits Wake Forest on Saturday.

Notre Dame hosts Florida State on Saturday.

