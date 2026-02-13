Rutgers plays Purdue after Ndiaye’s 26-point showing

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-15, 1-12 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten) West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m.…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-15, 1-12 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (11-13, 3-10 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rutgers plays Purdue after Nene Ndiaye scored 26 points in Rutgers’ 63-52 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Boilermakers have gone 10-4 in home games. Purdue is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights are 1-12 in Big Ten play. Rutgers is 6-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.7 turnovers per game.

Purdue makes 42.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than Rutgers has allowed to its opponents (40.8%). Rutgers averages 57.1 points per game, 14.3 fewer points than the 71.4 Purdue gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tara Daye is shooting 45.8% and averaging 12.1 points for the Boilermakers. Madison Layden is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games.

Ndiaye is scoring 14.7 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Scarlet Knights. Kaylah Ivey is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 3-7, averaging 66.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 1-9, averaging 51.8 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

