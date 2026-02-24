Rutgers hosts Ciezki and Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (15-13, 4-12 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-18, 1-15 Big Ten) Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Indiana Hoosiers (15-13, 4-12 Big Ten) at Rutgers Scarlet Knights (9-18, 1-15 Big Ten)

Piscataway, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits Rutgers after Shay Ciezki scored 20 points in Indiana’s 72-65 victory over the Oregon Ducks.

The Scarlet Knights are 8-9 on their home court. Rutgers averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 6-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Hoosiers are 4-12 in Big Ten play. Indiana is 7-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

Rutgers scores 57.9 points per game, 12.3 fewer points than the 70.2 Indiana gives up. Indiana averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Rutgers allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaylah Ivey is averaging 7.8 points and 3.7 assists for the Scarlet Knights. Nene Ndiaye is averaging 11.0 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the past 10 games.

Ciezki is shooting 53.7% and averaging 23.1 points for the Hoosiers. Maya Makalusky is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Scarlet Knights: 1-9, averaging 56.5 points, 28.3 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points per game.

Hoosiers: 4-6, averaging 69.9 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.