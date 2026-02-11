Russell leads Saint Francis (PA) against Fairleigh Dickinson after 23-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-18, 4-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-16, 6-6 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (6-18, 4-7 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (9-16, 6-6 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits Fairleigh Dickinson after Zion Russell scored 23 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 80-75 loss to the Chicago State Cougars.

The Knights are 7-4 on their home court. Fairleigh Dickinson gives up 70.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Red Flash are 4-7 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is 3-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Fairleigh Dickinson is shooting 41.2% from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points lower than the 48.4% Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents. Saint Francis (PA) averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Fairleigh Dickinson allows.

The Knights and Red Flash meet Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Parnell is scoring 12.1 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 14.0 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games.

Skylar Wicks is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds for the Red Flash. Ahmad Harrison is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 5-5, averaging 66.0 points, 30.0 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 77.0 points, 28.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

