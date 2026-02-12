Robinson scores 23 in NJIT’s 76-70 win against New Hampshire

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sebastian Robinson’s 23 points helped NJIT defeat New Hampshire 76-70 on Thursday. Robinson shot 10 of…

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Sebastian Robinson’s 23 points helped NJIT defeat New Hampshire 76-70 on Thursday.

Robinson shot 10 of 18 from the field for the Highlanders (14-12, 9-2 America East Conference). Ari Fulton scored 18 points, going 5 of 9 from the floor and 7 for 8 from the line. Jordan Rogers went 4 of 6 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Kijan Robinson finished with 16 points for the Wildcats (8-15, 4-6). New Hampshire also got 15 points and six rebounds from Comeh Emuobor. Tyler Bike finished with 10 points.

