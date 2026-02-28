Robert Morris secures 83-64 victory over Cleveland State

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nikolaos Chitikoudis scored 18 points as Robert Morris beat Cleveland State 83-64 on Saturday. Chitikoudis…

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Nikolaos Chitikoudis scored 18 points as Robert Morris beat Cleveland State 83-64 on Saturday.

Chitikoudis had 10 rebounds for the Colonials (21-10, 13-7 Horizon League). DeSean Goode shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 of 7 from the free-throw line to add 16 points. Darius Livingston shot 4 for 10, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points. It was the seventh straight win for the Colonials.

Chevalier Emery led the Vikings (10-21, 6-14) in scoring, finishing with 11 points. Kamari Jones added eight points for Cleveland State. Manny Hill finished with seven points. The Vikings prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.