Robert Morris knocks off Wright State 72-66

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (AP) — Ryan Prather Jr. scored 17 points to help Robert Morris defeat Wright State 72-66 on Wednesday night.

Prather added six rebounds and five assists for the Colonials (15-10, 7-7 Horizon League). DeSean Goode scored 16 points while going 7 of 12 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and added seven rebounds. Darius Livingston shot 6 for 11, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 16 points.

Michael Imariagbe led the Raiders (15-9, 10-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. TJ Burch and Solomon Callaghan each had 14 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

