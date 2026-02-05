Rivera-Torres scores 25 as Monmouth defeats Stony Brook 76-75

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres’ 25 points helped Monmouth defeat Stony Brook 76-75 on Thursday. Rivera-Torres also had…

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Jason Rivera-Torres’ 25 points helped Monmouth defeat Stony Brook 76-75 on Thursday.

Rivera-Torres also had 12 rebounds and five steals for the Hawks (12-12, 6-5 Coastal Athletic Association). Kavion McClain added 14 points while going 5 of 12 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) while they also had five assists. Cornelius Robinson III had 10 points.

Erik Pratt led the Seawolves (14-10, 6-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and eight rebounds. Stony Brook also got 18 points and seven rebounds from Andrej Shoshkikj. Ethan Simmon also put up 10 points. The Seawolves ended a five-game winning streak with the loss.

Monmouth went into the half leading Stony Brook 46-31. Rivera-Torres scored nine points in the half. Rivera-Torres scored 16 points in the second half to help lead Monmouth to a one-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

