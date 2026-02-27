Rivera-Torres and Monmouth host Elon

Elon Phoenix (14-15, 6-10 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-14, 9-7 CAA) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Elon Phoenix (14-15, 6-10 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-14, 9-7 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth faces Elon after Jason Rivera-Torres scored 25 points in Monmouth’s 82-69 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Hawks have gone 9-4 at home. Monmouth is eighth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 32.4 rebounds. Rivera-Torres leads the Hawks with 8.1 boards.

The Phoenix have gone 6-10 against CAA opponents. Elon is 5-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth scores 72.4 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 78.3 Elon allows. Elon averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Monmouth gives up.

The Hawks and Phoenix match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Collins is averaging 7.3 points, 4.8 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawks. Rivera-Torres is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Chandler Cuthrell is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.9 points for the Phoenix. Bryson Cokley is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 74.6 points, 31.8 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Phoenix: 2-8, averaging 70.5 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.