Riley scores 19 as East Carolina knocks off UTSA 88-72

GREENVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Riley had 19 points in East Carolina’s 88-72 win over UTSA on Wednesday night.

Riley added six rebounds for the Pirates (8-16, 3-8 American Athletic Conference). Isaiah Mbeng added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Demitri Gardner shot 6 for 14, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

Daniel Akitoby led the Roadrunners (4-20, 0-12) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Brent Moss added 15 points and two steals for UTSA. Kaidon Rayfield also had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The loss is the 17th straight for the Roadrunners.

East Carolina took the lead for good with 14:43 remaining in the first half. The score was 46-31 at halftime, with Mbeng racking up 15 points. Riley scored a team-high 13 points after halftime.

