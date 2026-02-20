Riley leads East Carolina against Charlotte

East Carolina Pirates (9-17, 4-9 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (13-13, 7-6 AAC) Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

East Carolina Pirates (9-17, 4-9 AAC) at Charlotte 49ers (13-13, 7-6 AAC)

Charlotte, North Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina takes on Charlotte after Jordan Riley scored 40 points in East Carolina’s 92-89 overtime loss to the Wichita State Shockers.

The 49ers are 9-5 in home games. Charlotte ranks seventh in the AAC in team defense, giving up 74.3 points while holding opponents to 44.8% shooting.

The Pirates are 4-9 against conference opponents. East Carolina averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when winning the turnover battle.

Charlotte scores 73.6 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 77.0 East Carolina allows. East Carolina averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Charlotte allows.

The teams play for the second time this season in AAC play. Charlotte won the last meeting 73-70 on Jan. 18. Dezayne Mingo scored 16 points points to help lead the 49ers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Bradford is averaging 12.7 points for the 49ers. Mingo is averaging 15.3 points over the last 10 games.

Riley is scoring 23.7 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Pirates. Demitri Gardner is averaging 13.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: 49ers: 5-5, averaging 72.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.